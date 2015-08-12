Greek MOU foresees rapid sale of ports, grid operator, airports

BERLIN Aug 12 Greece will move rapidly to
privatise its ports, regional airports and its power grid
operator under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreed with
its international lenders.
According to the 29-page MOU, a copy of which was obtained
by Reuters, Greek privatisation proceeds, excluding bank shares,
are expected to total 6.4 billion euros between 2015 and 2017.
The MOU lists a range of measures that the Greek government
must implement in order to obtain a new three-year bailout
programme that is expected to total roughly 85 billion euros.
Under the agreement, Athens has committed to take
"irreversible steps" by October 2015 to privatise grid operator
ADMIE unless an alternative scheme offering equivalent results
is presented.
Binding bid dates for Piraeus and Thessaloniki ports must be
announced by the end of October. Greek authorities have also
committed to the sale of the country's regional airports "at the
current terms" with the winning bidder already selected,
according to the MOU.
At the end of last year, Germany's Fraport was
named preferred bidder in a deal to operate 14 regional airports
in Greece, but the transaction has stalled since the left-wing
government of Alexis Tsipras took power in January.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Noah Barkin;
Editing by Madeline Chambers)