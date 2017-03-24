UPDATE 1-Greece to support Rome EU declaration, but wants backing on labour reforms

(Adds Greek officials' quotes, details on talks)
ATHENS, March 24 Greece will support a
declaration marking the European Union's 60th birthday but needs
the bloc's backing against International Monetary Fund demands
on labour reforms, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said
ahead of an EU Summit in Rome.
In a letter addressed to EU Council President Donald Tusk
and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Tsipras
called for a clear statement on Greece's place given that talks
over a key bailout review have hit a snag again.
"We intend to support the Rome Declaration, a document which
moves in a positive direction," Tsipras said.
"Nevertheless, in order to be able to celebrate these
achievements, it has to be made clear, on an official level,
whether they apply also to Greece. Whether, in other words, the
European (agreement) is valid for all member states without
exception, or for all except Greece."
The comment reflected Greece's belief that it is being
treated differently from others in its bailout dealings with
euro zone partners.
Greece had threatened not to sign the Rome declaration,
demanding a clearer commitment protecting workers' rights -- an
issue on which it is at odds with its international lenders who
demand more reforms in return for new loans.
The disagreements among Athens, the EU and the IMF -- which
has yet to decide whether it will participate in the country's
current bailout -- have delayed a crucial bailout review. Greece
faces big debt repayments in July.
Greek ministers have been negotiating with lenders'
representatives in Brussels on pension cuts, energy and labour
reforms, including freeing up mass layoffs and collective
bargaining.
But the Brussels talks ended inconclusively despite initial
hopes for a deal on key issues which would allow EU/IMF mission
chiefs to return to Athens soon for detailed deliberations.
Negotiations were likely to continue via teleconference.
"The ministers are returning to Athens," a government
official said, expressing optimism that open issues "would be
sorted out within the day or in the coming days".
Athens agreed last month to adopt more measures to help
convince the IMF to participate in its third, 86-billion euro
bailout, as demanded by EU countries including Germany, which
faces a national election later this year.
Another official said slashing the retail market share of
state-controlled Public Power Corp. was also a thorny
issue as lenders were pushing for the sale of power units, a
move that Tsipras' Syriza party and unions have resisted.
Greece has cut pensions 12 times since it signed up to its
first bailout in 2010. It has also reduced wages and implemented
reforms to make its labour market more flexible and competitive.
A German finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday that
the completion of the review hinged on Athens which had to do
more on pension and labour reforms.
Tsipras' leftist-led government came to power in 2015
promising to end austerity but signed up to a new bailout to
keep the country in the euro zone. It was later re-elected on a
mandate to protect workers' and pensioners' rights, but opinion
polls show its popularity ratings sagging.
Tsipras said Greece had met its bailout terms on fiscal
adjustments and implemented labour reforms, which were not in
line with best practices in Europe.
"I ask for your support in order to protect, together, the
right of Greece to return to the standards of the European
social model," he said in the letter.
