German bank exposure to Greece around 24 bln euros - banks

FRANKFURT Jan 5 German banks have around 23.5
billion euros ($28 billion) in credit exposure to Greece, but
the systemic risk is limited as the biggest commercial banks,
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, hold only a
tiny fraction of that, according to figures gathered by Reuters.
The lion's share of German exposure is held by the
state-owned development bank KfW, with lending totalling 15
billion euros to the Greek state, the banking industry group BdB
said.
Commerzbank said it held around 400 million euros in
exposure to Greece at the end of September, while Deutsche Bank
said it held around 298 million euros in exposure to corporate,
bank and public debt.
Greek politics has weighed on markets including the euro as
speculation intensified that Greece could leave the euro zone
after a snap election on Jan. 25.
A study by JP Morgan found that the French bank Credit
Agricole was the most exposed of Europe's commercial
banks. Credit Agricole said it had 3.5 billion euros in exposure
to Greek debt at the end of 2013, none of it to state entities.
France's largest bank, BNP Paribas, held around
0.7 billion euros in Greek debt at the end of 2013, according to
JP Morgan. BNP declined to comment.
Societe Generale held 0.3 billion euros in
exposure to Greek corporate debt and had no sovereign exposure
as of end-September, a spokeswoman for the bank said.
Of the total German exposure, 4.6 billion euros was to other
banks, 3.6 billion to companies and private individuals, and
15.2 billion to state entities, the BdB said.
"The credit exposure of German banks in Greece is low," BdB
head Thomas Kemmer said in a statement. "That's why, should it
come to insolvency for Greece, the direct effects on German
banks could be overcome.
"Even the contagion effects that would accompany an exit
could be endured better than two or three years ago."
