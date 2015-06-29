Greece's wary neighbours hope bank crisis doesn't come their way

| SOFIA/SKOPJE, June 29
SOFIA/SKOPJE, June 29 Petar Bakhchevanov
withdrew some cash from an ATM in Bulgaria's capital on Monday
as a test to make sure the deepening debt crisis in neighbouring
Greece had not spread to the Greek-owned bank where he keeps his
savings.
Millions of people in ex-Communist Bulgaria, Macedonia,
Albania, Serbia and Romania have deposits in banks owned by
Greek lenders, putting this corner of south-eastern Europe in
the frontline if there is contagion from the Greek crisis.
Central banks in Macedonia and Serbia introduced extra
restrictions on the movement of capital between local
subsidiaries and their Greek parents, saying the were taking
precautions against any spillover from Athens.
"After watching the news on TV, I just wanted to check if
everything is okay and I can withdraw money from my account,"
said Bakhchevanov, outside a branch of Piraeus Bank Bulgaria, a
subsidiary of Greece's Piraeus bank.
Bakchevanov was able to get at his money. He took out 100
Bulgarian levs, or around $50, from the ATM, and went inside the
branch where he said bank staff had reassured him he did not
need to worry about his deposit.
That reflected the picture across the region: banks said it
was business as usual, with no Greek-style restrictions on
withdrawals and no evidence of any queues outside the branches
of Greek-owned banks.
Regional central banks said they had, in effect, quarantined
the subsidiaries of Greek banks, cordoning off their capital
from their parents so they could not be rocked by the turbulence
in Greece. For a factbox, click on
Still, Greek's ex-Communist neighbours were in nervous,
watchful mode as they observed the drama in Athens.
With Greek banks owning 20 percent of the banking sector in
some countries the exposure is real, and the region's economies
have historically been fragile, so it would not take a lot to
push them into crisis too.
BUSINESS AS USUAL
Macedonia's central bank said on Sunday night it ordered
lenders to pull their deposits from Greek banks and imposed
temporary measures to stop an outflow of capital from Macedonian
subsidiaries to Greek parent banks.
"We have not noticed any activities out of the ordinary," a
Macedonian central bank official, who did not want to be named,
said on Monday. "We also haven't seen any unusual withdrawals of
deposits by the population."
In Serbia, where the four Greek-owned banks have a combined
market share of 15 percent, the central bank announced similar
restrictions on transactions with parent companies in Greece.
Nevertheless, banks throughout the region were open, taking
deposits, and even issuing new loans.
"We are doing business as usual," said a spokeswoman for
United Bulgarian Bank, the country's fourth largest lender which
is owned by National Bank of Greece.
"For us, this Monday is a normal working day," Piraeus Bank
Bulgaria said in a statement sent to Reuters.
"NOTHING WE CAN'T HANDLE
In Serbia, a dealer in the local subsidiary of a Greek bank
said interbank operations with Greece had stopped because the
banks there were shut, but he said otherwise operations were
carrying on as normal.
A trader at a Greek-owned bank in the Romanian capital also
said interbank operations with Greece were limited, but that
this had been the case for months already.
"We don't like it but we have survived it until now," said
the trader. "It's not something we cannot handle."
In Albania, there were no queues in front of branches of the
four Greek-owned banks, and an official said there were no plans
to follow Macedonia in imposing additional restrictions on
movements of capital. "Why should we?" the official said.
In the centre of Macedonia's capital, Skopje, a branch of
Stopanska bank -- owned by National Bank of Greece -- was
functioning as normal, according to a female teller.
A 39-year-old customer who gave his name as Dimitar had just
been in to sign a contract on a loan so he could renovate his
apartment. "I don't think what's happening in Greece is coming
here," he said.
However, markets were less sanguine.
The Romanian leu lost 0.8 percent to the euro
while the Serbian dinar fell 0.4 percent.
Balkan eurobonds also sold off, with Bulgaria's 2024 1.5
billion euro issue down almost 2 cents in price and Romania's
2024 1.2 billion euro issue losing 0.8 cent. Serbia's 2020
dollar bond fell half a cent.
(Additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in SOFIA, Luiza Ilie
in BUCHAREST, Benet Koleka in TIRANA, Ivana Sekularac in
BELGRADE and Sujata Rao in LONDON; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Anna Willard)