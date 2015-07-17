Greek banks still waiting for approval to reopen on Monday-source

ATHENS, July 17 Greek banks are ready to re-open
on Monday but they must first get permission from the central
bank and the government, a senior banking source told Reuters,
adding that several technical issues needed to be addressed.
Greek lenders have been shut since June 29 after a flood of
withdrawals threatened to collapse the banking system. After the
European Central Bank, which has kept Greek banks afloat,
decided to lift the cap on emergency funding on Thursday,
Greece's deputy finance minister said the banks would re-open
next week.
"The banks are ready to open their branches but we have to
wait for the final approval from the Central Bank of Greece.
There are some technical issues that remain to be resolved, we
also have to wait for the government's approval," a senior
official at the Greek Banking Association told Reuters.
An official at the central bank told Reuters it was working
with the government to open as soon as possible.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Matthias Williams)