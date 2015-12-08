Greek short-selling ban on bank shares extended to Dec. 21

BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc prices upsized public offering of common units
ATHENS Dec 8 Greece's securities regulator extended a short-selling ban on bank shares to Dec. 21, it said on Tuesday.
A previous ban expired on Monday.
The board of Greece's Capital Market Commission met on Monday and decided to extend the ban since the recapitalisation of Greece banks is ongoing, the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Paul Taylor)
* Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million