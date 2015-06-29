Greek banks expected to open for pensioners Thursday-govt source

ATHENS, June 29 Greek banks are expected to open
850 branches for the payment of pensions on Thursday, though
they remain shut for other business all week, a Greek government
official said on Monday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that
if banks continued to be supported by the European Central
Bank's emergency funding line (ELA), a current daily limit of 60
euros at cash machines may be increased.
"Bank branches will open earlier than Monday," an official
told a news briefing, later clarifying that it was only for
pension payments. "There is an effort to open them on Thursday."
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson;
Editing by Deepa Babington)