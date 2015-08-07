Regulators start Greek bank tests, aim for speedy capital boost

* Accelerated bank tests to be finished after summer -source
* Aim is to recapitalise Greek banks by year-end
* This avoids depositors being forced to fund rescues
* Capital controls can't be lifted till banks secure
ATHENS, Aug 7 Greece's battered banks will
undergo accelerated tests to uncover their capital shortfalls as
authorities race to recapitalise the lenders by the end of the
year and avoid penalising large depositors.
This scrutiny by European and Greek regulators will be
completed after the summer, a banking source told Reuters, with
the aim of plugging the capital holes before legislation comes
into force in January that can require bigger depositors to
contribute to the cost of rescuing a failing bank.
Greek banks already underwent stress tests and asset quality
reviews (AQRs) last year as part of a continent-wide exercise
that took nine months.
But since then the state of the four main lenders - National
Bank, Piraeus, Eurobank and Alpha
- has worsened dramatically along with the national
economy, meaning they need their third recapitalisation since
Greece plunged into crisis in 2010.
European Union authorities must find out how much worse
things have got before working out the size of the required
recapitalisation, to be made by either the European or Greek
bailout funds.
This means the stress tests, which simulate how a bank can
cope with a crisis, and the AQRs, which assess the value of its
assets, have to be re-run.
"The comprehensive assessment will be completed after the
summer," the source said, declining to be named. "It will be a
faster process compared to last year's health checks."
Preparations are under way at the European Central Bank on
the review and the assumptions that will be used. The yardsticks
on how much capital the banks should hold under normal and
crisis conditions may not be changed from last year's exercise.
"A standard process will be followed, assessing the capital
gap for each bank. The minimum core equity capital ratio that
will be required may be 8 percent under a baseline scenario and
5.5 percent under an adverse scenario, as in last year's stress
test. But this has not been finalised yet," the source said.
Greece imposed capital controls in June to slow massive
withdrawals from the banks, but these have accelerated the
recession that the economy has sunk back into. This in turn has
sent the rates of "impaired" loans at the banks soaring.
MILLION DOLLAR QUESTION
"The million dollar question is what the check up will show,
how big the capital shortfall is," another source close to the
issue told Reuters, declining to be named.
According to figures from Greece's international creditors,
the four banks could need 10 billion to 25 billion euros to
restore their capital base.
Worries that such a massive boost will severely dilute the
stakes of existing shareholders pummelled the banks' stock
prices when the Athens market reopened on Monday after a five
week closure. Over three days, they lost 63 percent of their
market value before a rebound began.
Judged by European Banking Authority standards, banks'
"non-performing exposures" - which include loans in arrears for
more than 90 days and restructured credit unlikely to be repaid
- hit 40 percent of their portfolios last year.
Greece's bank rescue fund injected 25 billion euros into the
four in 2013 in exchange for shares, and last year they raised a
further 8 billion from international investors.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) now has
majority stakes in all the banks except Eurobank. It and private
shareholders such as U.S. billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, who
bought a stake in Eurobank, are nursing huge losses.
Since January, when the leftist-led government came to power
promising to roll back austerity policies, the banks have lost
75 percent or 14.5 billion euros of their market value.
Ross, who invests in distressed assets, said earlier this
week he has not lost heart. "Our immediate concern is whether
the AQR and the stress test are sensible and do not go overboard
with negativity because of the recent tumult," he told CNN,
adding he might be interested in joining a capital-raising
rights issue for existing shareholders.
"As long as the treatment of the institutions is fair and
not based on wild assumptions, then in principle many of us
would be prepared to participate in a rights offering."
RACE AGAINST TIME
Last month, the Greek parliament adopted the EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) which spells how
authorities can deal with failing banks. This includes
"bail-ins" under which depositors can be forced to contribute to
a rescue so the burden does not fall on taxpayers, as was the
case in the bailouts of the 2008-2009 crisis.
"There will have to be a race against time to wrap up the
recapitalisation by the end of this year. If it is done in 2016,
when the BRRD directive goes into full effect, there could be a
risk for large depositors," the banking source said. "Completing
it this year effectively avoids a bail-in of depositors."
Unsecured depositors with more than 100,000 euros in their
accounts will be spared if the recapitalisation goes through
this year. However, shareholders will be hit along with other
investors holding junior debt before either the European
Stability Mechanism or the HFSF injects the new money.
Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said this week the
international lenders also wanted to complete the
recapitalisation by the end of the year.
ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer has said he
opposes asking major depositors to contribute to the
recapitalisation - as was the case with the bailout of banks in
Cyprus in 2013 - since most of them in Greece are small and
medium-sized enterprises.
Bankers say depositors in Greece most fear Cypriot-style
"haircuts", along with a return to the drachma national
currency. But once the recapitalisation is complete and the euro
zone had agreed a new bailout for the Greek government,
depositors will be reassured and capital controls can be lifted.
"For as long as banks remain undercapitalised, capital
controls cannot be lifted and this is a main issue for
depositors," the banking source said. "The sooner this ends, the
better."
