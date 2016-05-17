Alpha, Eurobank, KKR set up vehicle for troubled Greek company loans

ATHENS May 17 Greece's Alpha Bank and
Eurobank will transfer some troubled credit in large
Greek companies to a platform set up with U.S. private equity
firm KKR, as part of efforts to better manage
non-performing loans.
Greek lenders successfully concluded a 5-billion-euro
recapitalisation last year. But they have been grappling with
problem loan portfolios due to a deep recession in the
crisis-hit country, making it hard for borrowers - including
large businesses - to service their debts and forcing the banks
to make sizable provisions for impaired credit.
The platform will be managed by KKR's investment vehicle
Pillarstone and will provide troubled but viable Greek companies
with fresh funding and expertise to help them recover and create
job opportunities, KKR, Pillarstone Greece and the two banks
said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The initial portfolio of corporate loans managed by the
platform will be 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion), with the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) taking a
5 percent stake in the project, bankers involved in the project
said.
"The successful recapitalisation of the Greek banks at the
end of 2015 was an essential step towards financial stability,"
EBRD director for insurance and financial services Noel Edison
was quoted as saying in the joint statement.
"The next important milestones include a more effective
management of underperforming exposures."
($1 = 0.8823 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)