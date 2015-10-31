RPT-ECB tests show Greek banks have capital shortfall of 14.4 bln euros

(Repeats to attach to alerts)
FRANKFURT Oct 31 Greek banks have a capital
shortfall of 14.4 billion euros ($15.9 billion) if the
country's economy deteriorates further than expected, the
European Central Bank said on Saturday.
In checks of the financial strength of the country's four
main banks - National Bank of Greece, Piraeus, Alpha Bank and
Eurobank - the ECB determined that even should the economy
perform as forecast, the banks would need 4.391 billion euros.
The assessment looked at how many loans would go unpaid if
the country's economy performs as expected up until 2017 - the
so-called 'baseline'. It also simulated a 'stress' scenario,
where the economy dips further.
