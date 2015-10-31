UPDATE 2-ECB reveals capital hole in Greek banks as unpaid loans soar

* Capital hole smaller than bailout money earmarked for
banks
* Non-performing loans rocket to 107 billion euros
* Almost half of all loans in danger of non-payment
By John O'Donnell and Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Greece's banks need to raise
more than 14 billion euros ($16 billion) of extra capital to
cover mounting unpaid loans, the European Central Bank said on
Saturday as it announced the results of stress tests intended to
rehabilitate Greek lenders.
The capital hole has emerged chiefly due to the rising
number of Greeks unable or unwilling to repay their debt, after
a dispute over reforms between the leftist government and
international lenders almost saw Greece leave the euro.
As controls on cash withdrawals have squeezed the economy,
loans at risk of non-payment have increased by 7 billion euros
to 107 billion euros.
That is roughly half of all the credit given by the
country's four big banks, according to the ECB. Almost 57
percent of the loans made by Piraeus Bank, the bank
which fared worst, are at risk.
The fact, however, that the declared capital hole is smaller
than the 25 billion euros earmarked to help banks in the
country's bailout may encourage investors such as hedge funds to
buy shares.
Germany's Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn said attracting
investors would reduce the support needed from the euro zone's
rescue scheme, the European Stability Mechanism.
The lenders are currently kept afloat by central-bank cash
but there is a rush to get the recapitalisation finished.
If it is not done by the end of the year, new European Union
rules mean large depositors such as companies may have to take a
hit in their accounts.
Greece's Finance Minister Tsakalotos said on Saturday he was
optimistic that Greece's banks would successfully recapitalise
by the end of the year.
The stress tests looked at how many loans would go unpaid if
the country's economy performs as expected up until 2017 - the
so-called 'baseline'.
It also simulated a 'stress' scenario, where Greece dips
further than expected. For this test, ECB officials assumed that
the economy would shrink by more than 3 percent this year and
next before growing modestly in 2017.
In checking the financial strength of the country's four
main banks - National Bank of Greece, Piraeus, Alpha Bank and
Eurobank - the ECB determined that even should the economy
perform no worse than expected, the banks would still need
almost 4.4 billion euros.
In the check, National Bank and Piraeus fared worst. To see
In the check, National Bank and Piraeus fared worst.
It is the performance of the banks under stress that
determines how much capital is needed. The 'baseline' scenario,
for instance, expects Greek growth of 2.7 percent in 2017 - far
outstripping Germany now.
The ECB defended an earlier test that had given the banks a
clean bill of health before the most recent political turmoil.
But Ramon Quintana, a director general in the ECB's bank
supervision arm, cautioned that Greece's economy needed to stay
on track for the banks to hold steady.
"Any deviations from these scenarios means that reality can
go beyond what is expected in the exercise," he told
journalists. "This is why it is very important to avoid any
deviation from the economic growth expected."
DEBT MOUNTAIN
Much of the focus so far in rehabilitating Greece has
focused on the scale of its national debt, which is approaching
double its economic output.
In comments to an Italian newspaper published on Saturday,
ECB president Mario Draghi said that some debt relief may be
required.
But the tests throw the spotlight on personal debt.
Banks have struggled most amid the months-long stand-off
between leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his country's
international backers - the International Monetary Fund and
European Union.
The dispute led to the freezing of central-bank funding for
Greece's banks and forced controls on cash withdrawals. Although
this stemmed a further hemorrhaging of savings, it squeezed the
economy, making it harder for borrowers to repay loans.
Of an 86-billion-euro bailout of Greece, 25 billion euros is
earmarked for banks.
To reach its outcome, however, the ECB counts into the
calculation billions of euros of future tax rebates that the
Greek government could pay its banks.
Greek bankers hope that private investors will buy shares in
the lenders. But Greece's future and that of its banks remains
uncertain, despite the latest checks.
A fall of more than two thirds in the banks' stock prices
this year serves as a reminder of the risks.
($1 = 0.9086 euros)
