Greek bank shares rebound, index gains 11 percent

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
ATHENS Aug 6 Greece's banking share index rebounded sharply on Wednesday after a three-day plunge that wiped out 63 percent of its market value as buyers emerged at beaten down price levels.
At 0906 GMT the index was up 12.2 percent, led by National Bank which was up 27 percent. Piraeus Bank reversed early losses and was in positive territory. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.