Greek bank shares rebound, index gains 11 percent

ATHENS Aug 6 Greece's banking share index rebounded sharply on Wednesday after a three-day plunge that wiped out 63 percent of its market value as buyers emerged at beaten down price levels.

At 0906 GMT the index was up 12.2 percent, led by National Bank which was up 27 percent. Piraeus Bank reversed early losses and was in positive territory. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)