ECB health check of Greece's big banks to show 14 bln euro shortfall- sources

ATHENS Oct 29 The European Central Bank's health check of Greece's four big banks will show a total capital shortfall of about 14 billion euros ($15.34 billion), including baseline and adverse scenarios, two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Under the baseline scenario, the stress test will show a capital gap of about 4.5 billion euros for all four banks -National Bank, Piraeus Bank, Eurobank and Alpha Bank, one of the sources said.

Results of the ECB's so-called comprehensive assessment will be released on Saturday. ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)