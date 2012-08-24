Berlin plays down flexibility clause in Greek deal

BERLIN Aug 24 Germany's finance ministry said
on Friday a clause in the Greek bailout deal allowing more time
for reform targets in the case of a worse-than-expected
recession was not legally binding, further dampening Athens'
hopes of getting some leeway.
Finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus read out the
clause saying talks with the European Union, European Central
Bank and International Monetary Fund about Greece's fiscal
targets could be reopened in such a case.
But he then added that the passage "has no legally binding
status". He did not elaborate.
Kotthaus was talking shortly before a visit by Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras to Berlin, where Samaras was expected
to ask Chancellor Angela Merkel to support giving his country
extra time to meet the conditions of its bailout deal.