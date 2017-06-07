Greece targeting sub-5 percent yields for market return

* Greece wants yields below 5 pct before debt market return
* ECB support would boost chances considerably
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting
By Lefteris Papadimas and Marc Jones
ATHENS/LONDON, June 7 Greece will return to
markets once its borrowing costs drop below 5 percent, sources
told Reuters, which could happen if the European Central Bank
includes Greek bonds in its 2.3 trillion euro purchase
programme.
That important caveat depends primarily on whether Athens
can agree a good enough debt deal with the euro zone and
International Monetary Fund next week, so the ECB, which meets
on Thursday, is convinced to come on board.
It remains enough of an uncertainty that officials involved
in the talks are reluctant to call the outcome. Bankers though
have been quietly sounding out investors for what would be
Greece's first return to markets since 2014.
The response has convinced Athens, which still has public
debt ratio of 180 percent of GDP and an economy which is barely
growing, to go ahead if the conditions are right.
"A return to the markets with a five-year bond should be
with yields below five percent," said a Greek government
official who requested anonymity.
Greece's five-year yield is currently somewhere around 5.9
percent according to Reuters data.
Bond market investors estimate though that that could drop
somewhere between 0.75 of a percentage point to 1.5 percentage
points if the ECB does start buying Greek debt.
Its borrowing costs usually fall after debt deals anyway reut.rs/2s3I2mF.
They also point to how Portugal's 10-year bond spread to
Germany shrank 1.4 percentage points when the ECB was preparing
to first launch its QE programme.
"We still think you are about 75 basis points away from a
point where you can start to have that dialogue about Greece
returning to the market," said BlueBay Asset Management's Mark
Dowding, whose firm owns Greek debt.
"But I think that (ECB signalling it will buy Greek bonds)
could certainly be a catalyst that would push yields into that
zone."
While the ECB would be important as a backstop for investors
in case things soured again in Greece, the actual amount of
Greek bonds it could buy at the moment are relatively small.
Greek sources suggest it would be 2-3 billion euros this
year. That is roughly 10 percent of the 28 billion "tradable"
Greek government bond market according to Societe Generale,
although the bank itself thinks the ECB may actually struggle to
buy anything for a while.
The central bank can't buy more than a third of the bonds
issued by any country and it still holds more than 10 billion
euros worth of Greek paper it bought back in 2010-2011, during
the early phase of the euro crisis.
