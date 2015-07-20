Athens stock exchange to remain closed on Monday-official

ATHENS, July 20 Greece's stock market will remain closed on Monday, extending a three-week break which was imposed last month along with a banking holiday following a failure in bailout talks between Greece and its lenders.

The Athens Stock Exchange closed on June 29 when Greece shut its banks and imposed capital controls to ward off a collapse of its banking system.

Greece issued a decree on Saturday which allowed Greek lenders to reopen their branches across the country for limited transactions on Monday after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras struck a last-minute deal with the EU last week for a cash-for-reform deal.

"But the decree doesn't allow us to open today," Athens' bourse's spokeswoman Alexandra Grispou told Reuters. She did not rule out that Greek stocks may resume trading later in the week. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by James Mackenzie)