INSIGHT-As Greece lurches towards default, businesses hit the wall

| ATHENS, June 10
ATHENS, June 10 When construction of four 6.5
billion euro toll roads across Greece resumed last year, Greek
and foreign businesses rejoiced.
The motorways, largely funded by the European Union and
built by companies including Germany's Hochtief,
France's Vinci and Greek firms Ellaktor and
GEK Terna, had been halted in 2010. Last year, work
resumed after the Greek government paid part of a fine to
contractors for the four-year delay.
Now, work has slowed once more. With aid from its bailout
programme frozen, the government has used its last cash to pay
public sector wages and pensions, and service debt. That has
left it without 230 million euros it needs to contribute its
part of the financing for the road.
The hole has put the entire project at risk again, one of
many business ventures suffering amid the uncertainty of four
months of negotiations between Athens and its international
creditors.
"As a country, we need to move as quickly as possible to
strike a deal that will resolve issues being faced by big and
small (infrastructure) projects," says George Sirianos, head of
the association for big Greek construction firms.
Paul Arnaoutis, whose firm sells imported medical supplies
to Greek hospitals, has been waiting four months to be paid 1.3
million euros the state owes, nearly as much as his company's
entire 2014 sales of 1.7 million.
Until last year, his Chinese suppliers gave credit for 30-60
days. Now they are demanding cash up front because of the risk
of doing business with Greece. He fears a doomsday scenario in
which the government quits the euro and pays its bills with
IOUs, which foreign suppliers will not accept.
"If there is no deal and the government decided to take
Greece out of the euro, all Greek importers would be ruined."
Meanwhile, his company is expected to pay tax on 335,000
euros in reported profit from last year, even though it still
hasn't received most of the money for the sales: "The profit is
virtual".
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras came to power this year
promising to boost the economy by reversing years of wage
reductions and other cost cutting that contributed to one of the
biggest depressions in modern times. He still hopes to agree a
deal that would keep aid flowing and avert a default by the end
of this month.
But even if a deal is clinched and Greece survives as a euro
zone member, many companies are so battered by the cancellation
of contracts, delays in state payments and the steady outflow of
bank deposits that they will struggle to make up for losses.
According to Greece's retailers association, about 59
businesses close down and some 613 jobs are being lost each day.
It says about 95 percent of businesses' applications for
loans are being rejected by commercial banks. Many small and
medium-sized firms have stopped even asking banks for credit.
SHATTERED HOPE
Last year, as Greece neared the end of its 240 billion euro
bailout and fixed its finances, the economy emerged from a
six-year recession. Many companies saw their sales stabilising
for the first time, helped by revived domestic demand.
After shrinking by about a quarter since 2008, gross
domestic output rose by 0.7 percent in 2014.
But the recovery started fading late last year after
then-Prime Minister Antonis Samaras pushed forward a
presidential vote that ultimately triggered early elections and
brought Tsipras's leftist government to power.
Greek banks have since seen deposit outflows soar due to the
uncertainty. Running out of cash, the state began to hold off on
overdue payments to suppliers, adding to a liquidity squeeze.
Gaia Wines, which produces 350,000 bottles of wine a year
and exports 65 percent to the United States, Britain and 22
other countries, was to begin selling in New Zealand in April,
but the first client there cancelled its 4,000 euro order.
"Our wines are of good quality. But people get scared
because of the turmoil. This is reasonable," says co-owner Leon
Karatsalos.
The company has been waiting nearly a year for the
government to respond to a request for access 150,000 euros in
EU funds to renew equipment at one of its plants. The response
was supposed to come by January but never came, says Karatsalos.
The biggest contribution to renewed economic activity would
come from getting infrastructure projects back up and running,
economists and business people say.
Greece risks losing EU co-financing earmarked for smaller
infrastructure projects as part of a 2007-2013 EU funding
programme unless it finds its share of cash for the projects by
the end of the year, Sirianos from the Greek construction firms'
association said.
"The (EU funding) programme expires this year and any delay
in tapping those funds should be addressed in one way or
another," he said. "If the state doesn't pay its contribution to
[infrastructure projects]... contractors, particularly the small
ones, cannot fund the Greek economy's growth."
