版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 29日 星期一 01:05 BJT

Greek govt to make announcement after cabinet - finance minister

ATHENS, June 28 Greece's government cabinet will make announcements after a meeting later on Sunday, the finance minister and central bank governor said after a meeting of the country's financial stability council.

Both declined to give further details. The comments come amid expectations that Greece will have to impose capital controls to stem a surge in bank withdrawals. The CEO of one of the country's biggest banks said banks will not open on Monday. (Writing by Deepa Babington)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐