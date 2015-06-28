Greek govt to make announcement after cabinet - finance minister

BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
ATHENS, June 28 Greece's government cabinet will make announcements after a meeting later on Sunday, the finance minister and central bank governor said after a meeting of the country's financial stability council.
Both declined to give further details. The comments come amid expectations that Greece will have to impose capital controls to stem a surge in bank withdrawals. The CEO of one of the country's biggest banks said banks will not open on Monday. (Writing by Deepa Babington)
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company