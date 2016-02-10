UPDATE 1-Greek c.bank chief says delay in bailout review threatens recovery

(Adds quotes, background)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS Feb 10 Greece's central bank governor
warned on Wednesday that further delay in completing a first
review of the country's bailout reforms could imperil a
projected economic recovery in the second half of this year.
Bank of Greece Chief Yannis Stournaras has repeatedly
underlined the need to implement reforms the leftist-led
government agreed with official lenders under a third bailout
clinched last July, saying any backtracking entailed risks.
Reforming Greece's ailing pension system is a prerequisite
for the conclusion of the review, which is expected to open the
way for debt relief talks, but the government is facing protests
from farmers and other groups of workers.
"Every hour that we fail to complete the review weighs on
confidence," Stournaras told the Greek parliament's economic
affairs committee. "It (completion) should have been done before
the end of last year."
"Social and political consensus is very important, Cyprus is
the closest example. It exited the bailout faster than us," he
added, stressing the need to persuade Greeks of the need for
further sacrifice to get the economy back on an even keel.
Eurogroup head Djisselbloem said last month the conclusion
of the first review of Greek reforms could take months rather
than weeks. There are also concerns in Europe that the review
might be derailed by domestic politics. Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras has a parliamentary majority of just three.
A positive assessment of Greece's reforms by its official
lenders would boost confidence, improve the banking system's
liquidity through the return of deposits and pave the way for a
further loosening of capital controls.
BIG DIVIDEND
Stournaras told deputies the Bank of Greece would
pay the state a large dividend of around 700 million euros on
the profits it has made from providing billions of euros of
emergency funding to the country's banks.
Greece's banks will not need another recapitalisation this
year or in the future if they manage well their load of
non-performing loans, he added.
The Bank of Greece, which supervises a 9.5 billion euro
portfolio of 14 bad banks after a wave a consolidation, has so
far managed to recover 800 million euros of low quality loans.
"This shows that banks could at least recover 10 percent out
of the 100 billion euros of non-performing loans," he said.
Asked about the impact of Europe's migrant crisis on the
Greek economy, Stournaras said transit countries such as Greece
bear substantial costs while final-destination countries such as
Germany enjoy long-term benefits from an expanded workforce.
Athens is speeding up the completion of five migrant centres
and two relocation camps after the European Commission accused
it of neglecting its duties as a member of Europe's
passport-free Schengen zone
Stournaras said Greece would suffer significantly in terms
of goods transportation and tourism if the EU followed up on its
threats to expel the country from Schengen.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Gareth Jones)