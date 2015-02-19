REFILE-Greek leader welcomes existing Chinese investments in country

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
(Adds dropped letter from headline)
ATHENS Feb 19 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday that he believed Greece could be a significant commercial gateway for China into Europe.
Speaking aboard a Chinese warship visiting the Greek port of Piraeus, Tsipras welcomed China's existing investments in his country.
China's COSCO manages part of Piraeus docks but the government of Tsipras, a radical left-winger, has halted privatisation of the port which had been agreed with the country's EU/IMF creditors.
"We give special importance to the existing Chinese investments in Greece including the important activities of COSCO at Piraeus Port," he said while visiting the warship.
The government halted the sale of its two biggest ports, Piraeus and Thessaloniki.
Under a privatisation scheme last year, COSCO had been shortlisted, along with four other suitors, as a potential buyer of a stake of 67 percent in the Piraeus port. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Stamp)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab