RPT-Large companies in Greece offer salaries in cash during bank shutdown

(Repeats JULY 6 story, no change to text)
ATHENS/LONDON, July 6 At least three companies
in Greece including its biggest electronic appliances chain have
paid staff in cash, after the country imposed limits on
withdrawals from banks last week in an bid to ward off a
possible collapse of its banking system.
The moves by Greece's Kotsovolos, a unit of Britain's Dixons
Carphone, and another two companies are signs of the
domestic impact of the financial crisis, after Greece closed its
banks and limited withdrawals from automated teller machines
(ATMs) to 60 euros ($66) a day.
Capital controls have started taking a toll on Greek
households' budgets and choking off the normal flow of
operations for many businesses.
Four banking sources said on Monday Greek banks will stay
closed at least until Friday.
A spokeswoman from Dixons said Kotsovolos paid staff in cash
last week and was waiting to see what happens this week.
Two other big companies operating in Greece have also paid
part or their wages in cash, while a third was considering
offering its employees such an option for the next scheduled
payment at the end of the month, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Kate Holton and James Davey;
Editing by David Holmes)