Greece to offer taxpayers a deal to get money back home

ATHENS, April 28 Greece is to allow money held
abroad by its taxpayers to be declared without penalty and taxed
at a discount rate, a move to help overcome a cash crunch
threatening the country with bankruptcy.
"The government will table a bill to allow citizens to
voluntarily declare their deposits abroad," Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis told reporters after meeting Swiss officials in
Athens.
Greeks have sent billions of euros abroad since the debt
crisis exploded in 2010, fearing that the country may crash out
of the euro zone. The deposit flight has strained its banks
which have become dependent on central bank funding for
liquidity.
A portion of the money has fled to Swiss banks.
Under the planned law, the deposits may be taxed at a rate
of 15 to 20 percent, a senior finance ministry official said, an
incentive for those who have sent money abroad but have not
reported it as income to Greek tax authorities.
Depositors who have evaded reporting incomes would otherwise
face a 46 percent tax rate and 46 percent in penalties if
caught.
Varoufakis said that once the bill is passed by parliament,
a political agreement will be signed between Greece and Swiss
authorities to exchange information on Greek deposits held in
Swiss banks.
"We have an agreement with the European Union about an
automatic supply of information and this will be applied for
Greece as well," Jacques de Watteville, Swiss state secretary
for international financial matters, told reporters.
"We want to support Greece in this effort."
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George
Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)