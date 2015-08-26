Greece sees gas grid deal with Azeri SOCAR progressing

ATHENS Aug 26 Greece's privatization agency
said on Wednesday that Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company
SOCAR had confirmed its interest in acquiring a stake in Greek
gas grid operator DESFA, with a deal possible by the end of the
year.
"All the parties involved reiterate their commitment to
complete the deal as soon as possible," HRADF, the Greek
privatization body, said in a statement.
The potential deal, that has been negotiated since 2013,
would involve SOCAR buying a 66 percent stake in DESFA for
around 400 million euros.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; Writing by Greg
Roumeliotis; editing by David Stamp)