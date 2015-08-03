Greece unlikely to ask for more ECB liquidity for weeks

FRANKFURT/ATHENS Aug 3 Greece is unlikely to
ask for an increase in emergency funding from the European
Central Bank for weeks, because its liquidity buffer has risen
thanks to cash inflows and central bank help, two sources
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The bank liquidity buffer has grown to about 5 billion euros
from 1 billion to 2 billion euros at the height of Greece's debt
crisis, thanks to two Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA)
increases from the ECB, tax and tourism inflows, and pension
payments, said one of the sources, who asked not to be named.
Greek banks, closed for much of July, rely on emergency
liquidity from the ECB and limit cash withdrawals to 420 euros
per week to prevent a run on banks.
The capital controls have stopped the exodus of cash. And
the increase in the buffer indicates that money is leaving banks
slower than feared and they retain at least some confidence.
"There's been relative little outflows and there was
actually a week in July when there was a net inflow into the
banks," one source said.
Another source close to the process added: "There is an
adequate liquidity buffer, there is no reason to ask for an
increase in the ELA cap."
The ECB increased ELA to Greek banks twice in July by 900
million euros each time and ELA is now capped at around 91
billion euros, of which about 5 billion is unused.
The ECB is due to discuss ELA again on Wednesday, when the
governing council holds a non-policy meeting. Last week, Greece
did not ask for an increase, a sign the banks were stabilising.
The Greek stock exchange, which reopened on Monday after
being closed for five weeks, tumbled in early trade. Banking
shares, which make up about 20 percent of the Greece index, were
particularly hard hit, with the banking index down 30
percent limit.
Greece's top banks include National Bank of Greece
, Eurobank, Alpha Bank and Piraeus
Bank.
