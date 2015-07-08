ECB ready to contain market effects of Greece crisis- ECB's Visco

ROME, July 8 The European Central Bank is ready
to take all measures available to contain undesired financial
effects of the Greek debt crisis but it cannot prop up Greek
banks much longer, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco
said on Wednesday.
In a speech in Rome Visco, who is governor of the Bank of
Italy, said the outcome of negotiations betweeen Athens and its
creditors remained "profoundly uncertain" after inconclusive
talks in Brussels on Tuesday.
Visco said the ECB, which has been providing cash-strapped
Greek banks with emergency liquidity, could not continue to
support them for long without progress on a cash-for-reforms
deal at the political level.
"To maintain support it is necessary that there is a clear
prospect of a political agreement on a programme," he said.
Visco said the ECB's bond-buying programme known as
quantitatve easing (QE) had not so far been significantly
weakened by the Greek crisis and the bank was "determined to
"fully carry out" the programme to increase inflation.
"Any unwanted restrictions in monetary conditions will be
strongly countered," he said.
"The Governing Council is closely watching developments on
financial markets and their implications for monetary conditions
and price stability in the euro zone; it is ready to use all
instruments at its disposal," Visco said.
Without mentioning the risk of Greece leaving the euro zone
which many analysts now consider probable, Visco said the direct
effects of the crisis on the euro zone were likely to be modest.
"However the crisis could have more serious repercussions if
it rekindles the fear among international investors that the
euro zone is not irreversible," he said.
"In this case coordinated action by national and European
authorities (to counter market market tensions) will be
indispensable."
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by
Gavin Jones)