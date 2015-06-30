UPDATE 1-Capital controls mean Greeks can click, but not buy

* Capital controls prevent transfers of cash out of Greece
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, June 30 Monday was the day the music
died for thousands of song downloaders and music streamers in
Greece.
The imposition of capital controls on Sunday evening means
Greeks are no longer able to purchase goods or services from
many big international online suppliers including Google
, Amazon.com Inc, Apple and Facebook
.
Transfers of funds out of Greece were banned to prevent a
collapse of the banking system after Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras rejected the terms of a bailout offer from international
lenders.
The controls mean payments via debit or credit cards to
accounts outside Greece are prohibited.
This is a problem for the big online retailers, music
download sellers and airlines, who sell to clients across Europe
from centralised transacting subsidiaries, often in Luxembourg
or Ireland, and often for tax reasons.
Since Monday, many Greeks have found they can no longer make
payments online to such companies.
"I tried to pay Facebook three euros for a small
advertisement but my card was rejected right away," said Greek
e-commerce consultant Panayotis Gezerlis.
He added that he had also failed to purchase music from
Google and to make a payment from his bank card via eBay's
payment unit, Paypal.
Google told Greek clients in a Facebook posting that it was
working to find a solution.
Google's European customers contract with an Irish
subsidiary when buying advertisements. The system allows the
group to pay almost no tax on profits from these sales, but also
means almost every sale is a cross-border transaction.
Amazon customers in Greece buy from a Luxembourg-based
company. An attempt to place an Amazon order with a Greek bank
card failed on Tuesday.
Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook declined to comment.
Other big online providers including Microsoft, Adobe
and Expedia did not respond to a request for
comment.
A spokesman for the Irish airline Ryanair said many
Greek customers were unable to book online with their cards, due
to the controls, but that the airline would allow customers to
pay for tickets in cash at Ryanair ticket desks at airports.
Rival Easyjet, which also usually sells its tickets online,
said Greek customers could book flights if their cards worked
but declined to say if it was considering other measures to
enable them to pay.
Even the Taxi hailing service Taxibeat, which was founded in
Greece but operates internationally, tweeted on Monday that it
was hoping to be able to offer a viable payment system soon.
Gezerlis said that, while many of the products and services
affected were not necessities, others, such as file storage and
advertising, could cause problems for businesses unable to pay.
"There are many businesses which rely on Google servers and
on Dropbox to share files," he said.
