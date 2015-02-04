Greek finance minister vows no more deficits, in German paper

BERLIN Feb 4 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis promised in an interview with a German newspaper that
his country will "never again" have a budget deficit and tried
to reassure Germany that Athens' new policies did not mean it
was turning its back on reform.
"The Germans have to understand that it doesn't mean we are
straying from the reform path if we give a pensioner who lives
on 300 euros a month an extra 300 euros a year," the minister,
who is due to visit Berlin on Thursday, told Die Zeit.
"I can promise you Greece will - apart from interest
payments - never again present a budget deficit. Never, never,
never!" said Varoufakis, adding that the new Greek government
"will never seek financial help from Moscow".
He is scheduled to meet German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble on Thursday after touring Europe to drum up support
for plans to halt the austerity policies prescribed by Berlin.
(Reporting by Stephen Brow; Editing by Madeline Chambers)