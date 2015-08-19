Deposits trickling, not flooding back into Greek banks - sources

* CBank cut system's reliance on ECB funding on Tuesday
By George Georgiopoulos and Balazs Koranyi
ATHENS/FRANKFURT, Aug 19 Deposits are trickling
back into Greece's banks, banking sources said, offering some
practical justification for a mainly symbolic move by Athens to
cut the system's reliance on emergency central bank funding.
But there is as yet no evidence of the substantial inflows -
notably of householders' hoarded 'mattress cash' - that might
encourage the Bank of Greece to push for a bigger funding cut,
they said.
Closed for much of July, Greek banks have been kept on a
funding drip by the European Central Bank for most of this year
and Athens, which is on the verge of clinching an 86 billion
euro ($95 billion) international bailout, is still limiting cash
withdrawals to prevent a run on deposits.
Hoping to shore up confidence in the lenders, Greece asked
the ECB late on Tuesday to cut its Emergency Liquidity
Assistance (ELA) to 89.7 billion euros from around 91 billion,
arguing that the system had amassed a big enough buffer as
confidence returns following the bailout agreement.
Banking sources said a buffer had been built up, though this
was mainly a reflection of capital controls preventing money
from bleeding out.
"There is money coming into the banking system that cannot
leave immediately," a senior banker, who asked not to be named,
said. "But it is not that we are seeing any sizeable return of
mattress cash, not yet."
There was a liquidity buffer of around 5 billion euros that
has stayed fairly constant for several weeks, with some
fluctuations, another source said.
"Corporate inflows have improved the system's liquidity.
Firms are bringing back cash they tended to hold in vaults or at
security companies and depositing it back into the banking
system," a third banker said.
"(But) we are not seeing the start of a wave of hoarded cash
coming back."
The decision by the Bank of Greece to reduce the relatively
expensive ELA lifeline was intended as a signal of confidence
that Athens would not need more liquidity and was planning
further reductions, a source familiar with the decision said.
RECAPITALISATION
Still, the crisis is far from over for Greek banks as they
have to pass tests of their financial health before they can get
the 25 billion euros set aside for their recapitalisation in
what will be Greece's third rescue package.
Although authorities said they would give private investors
a chance to take part in their recapitalisation, existing
shareholdings will be substantially diluted and banks' future
earning power will be weak given Greece's recession, limiting
the deal's attractiveness for the private sector.
"I cannot talk for every other investor, but it is highly
unlikely that I will give a single euro, or drachma or whatever
the currency is, to Greek banks," Paul Vrouwes, senior
investment manager at NN Investment Partners - formerly ING
Investment Management - said.
"We cannot rely on the economy, so we cannot trust these
banks," he added.
Most of the shares in Greece's top banks - National Bank of
Greece, Eurobank, Alpha Bank and
Piraeus Bank - are held by rescue fund HFSF,
supplemented by a few private investors that took part in
previous rounds of recapitalisation.
"If they want any kind of private sector participation or
funding of Greek banks in the future, then they can't burn all
the people who gave them money last year," a UK-based Piraeus
shareholder said.
"Shareholders could get diluted in a very unpleasant way,
but bear in mind that the price to book is already very low, and
even if new money comes in at a discount to book value, then
it's probably not the end of the world."
($1 = 0.9067 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise in London; editing by
John Stonestreet)