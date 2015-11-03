Greece says will respect court ruling due on Eldorado's mining licence

ATHENS Nov 3 Greece's energy ministry will
respect an upcoming court ruling on its decision to revoke
Canadian-listed company Eldorado Gold's mining licence
in northern Greece, it said on Tuesday.
Court officials said on Monday that the majority of Greece's
top administrative court, the Council of State, favoured the
annulment of a government decision which revoked Eldorado's
mining licence in northern Greece and that the decision was
expected to be published later this month.
The Vancouver-based gold miner had appealed to Greece's top
court to overturn a ban on its plans to develop a gold mine in a
forested area of northern Greece, in a case widely seen as a
test of the leftist government's approach to foreign investment.
The Energy Ministry on Tuesday said it was had not been
officially notified of such a court decision but will respect it
once it is published.
"In any case, the Environment Ministry respects court
decisions and awaits the issuance of the decision of the Council
of State on this specific matter," it said in a statement.
Although court officials said the majority of the judges
ruled in favour of overturning the government decision on
Eldorado, a statement from the President of the Court later said
consultations on the matter would continue.
Greece's left-wing government revoked its permit in August,
saying that the tests on the so-called flash-melting method the
company will use to ensure that there will be no environmental
damage did not take place on the spot but outside Greece.
Eldorado then suspended all its activities at the mine and
made two thirds of its 1,300 workers temporarily redundant but
resumed work after a favourable temporary court ruling last
month.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Louise Heavens)