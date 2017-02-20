UPDATE 2-Improving Greece may not need all its new bailout loan, bailout fund says

(Updates with payment made)
BERLIN/ATHENS Feb 20 Greece may need far less
in bailout loans from international lenders because its finance
are improving better than expected, the head the euro zone
bailout fund was quoted on Monday as saying.
Athens underlined this by making an expected 2 billion euro
repayment to the fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
Klaus Regling, the fund's managing director, told German
newspaper Bild that at the end of Greece's money-for-reforms
package in August 2018, the ESM will "probably have paid out far
less than the agreed maximum amount of 86 billion euros" because
the Greek budget was developing better than expected.
After receiving the 2 billion euros, Regling said in a
statement: “The prompt payment shows Greece is a reliable
contract partner. It is a sign that the restructuring of the
Greek banking sector is progressing well."
Euro zone finance ministers were to meet later on Monday in
Brussels to assess Greece's progress in fulfilling the
conditions of its bailout. .
The review of the Greek bailout programme has been beset by
delays and disputes between Athens and its European Union and
International Monetary Fund creditors. As disagreement has
arisen over Greece's fiscal targets, debt relief and promised
reforms, fears have grown that Europe could face a new financial
crisis.
Greece has said it cannot cut pensions any further as
demanded by the International Monetary Fund while some of its
European lenders, led by Germany, have rejected the IMF's demand
to grant it debt relief of some sort - perhaps on payments and
maturity - now.
The IMF has insisted on debt relief and precautionary
fiscal measures to ensure that Athens can meet its fiscal
targets before it will consider participating in the bailout.
The German government, gearing up for election in September,
opposes debt relief for Greece as demanded by the IMF, and says
the current programme can only continue if the IMF joins in.
The IMF's participation remains unclear and this question is
likely to be one of the main talking points when German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde meet on Wednesday.
The IMF declined to comment on a German magazine report on
Friday that it was likely to contribute up to 5 billion euros
($5.3 billion) to a third bailout package for Greece, saying its
views on the deal had not shifted.
Regarding Monday's repayment, the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund (HFSF) said it was related to contingent
convertible bonds issued by National Bank, Greece's
second largest.
In December 2015, the HFSF provided capital support to
National by buying 2 billion euros worth of the bonds the bank
had issued.
NBG used proceeds from the sale of its Turkish subsidiary
Finansbank to repay the bonds.
