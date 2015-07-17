版本:
Greece's Eurobank to buy out Alpha Bank's branches in Bulgaria: Eurobank official

ATHENS, July 17 Greece's Eurobank will buy out around 80 branches held by fellow Greek lender Alpha Bank in Bulgaria, an official at Eurobank told Reuters on Friday.

"The boards of the two banks will meet later in the afternoon to finalise the deal," the official said.

As part of commitments made in Greece's second bailout agreement, lenders committed to restructure their operations, selling off their assets held in the Balkans and focusing on the domestic market. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Matthias Williams)

