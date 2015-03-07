Eurogroup head responds positively to new Greek letter - government

S, March 7 The head of the euro zone finance ministers responded positively to Greece's request for an immediate start to technical talks with international creditors to conclude the country's current bailout programme, a Greek government official said on Saturday.

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis sent a letter to Jeroen Djisselbloem on Friday, outlining the first batch of reforms that Greece would implement in turn for further aid by its EU/IMF lenders.

"Eurogroup's head Djisselbloem sent a letter late last night responding to Finance Minister Varoufakis" the official said.

"He responded positively to the Greek minister, underlining the need for the negotiations to continue at the Euroworking Group and between the technical teams in order to implement the Feb. 20 decision."

Under a deal with its lenders last month, the new Greek government has until the end of April to specify the measures it will implement in turn for further aid. Euro zone finance ministers are meeting on Monday in Brussels to discuss Athens' letter of pledged reforms.

