Athens stock exchange will not open on Monday: source

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
ATHENS, June 28 The Athens stock exchange will remain shut on Monday, a financial source said, as pressure piling on Greek banks looks set to force the government to implement capital controls.
The country's creditors have refused to extend Greece's bailout, and savers queued to withdraw cash on Sunday, taking Athens' standoff with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to a dangerous new level.
Greece's central bank governor said that an announcement would be made after the cabinet meets on Sunday night. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.