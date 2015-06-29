Greece crisis hits shares of some, but not all, U.S. multinationals

NEW YORK, June 29 The collapse of Greek bailout talks hit shares of some U.S. companies with a high exposure to Europe on Monday, though the effect on others was more muted, as the euro reversed course midday to trade higher against the U.S. dollar.

Among U.S. companies that typically derive the highest percentage of their sales from Europe, according to Thomson Reuters and S&P-Dow Jones Indices data, Coca Cola Enterprises shares were down 2.4 percent at $43.81, compared with the S&P 500's 1.5 percent decline.

Shares of Dow Chemical dropped 3.2 percent to $50.99. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P materials sector, which fell 2 percent, making it the worst-peforming S&P sector of the day along with financials , which were also down 2 percent.

Other decliners in the chemicals space included DuPont , which derives roughly 60 percent of its revenue from overseas countries, fell 2.6 percent to $63.92.

Harman International Industries fell 4.6 percent to $120.29

Shares in Priceline, a company that typically has at least 20 percent of its sales coming from Europe, dropped 3.1 percent to $1,105.47.

But McDonald's, which is also among the U.S. companies with the most exposure to Europe, was down just 0.4 percent at $96.87, and shares of Kraft Foods were down 0.4 percent at $86.66.

The euro fell against most major currencies on Monday, but it rose against the greenback as some investors unwound trading positions by buying the euro, according to traders.

U.S. earnings have continued to climb this year in spite of concerns about the dollar's strength on U.S. multinationals. S&P 500 earnings increased 2.2 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, defying forecasts for a profit decline, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"We really expected a horrible quarter, and we didn't get it," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh, who expects U.S. companies to continue to manage the turmoil in Europe.

"I think most of the U.S. companies have some exposure on the cost side in Europe and that absorbs some of the difference" in terms of the dollar's strength. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)