Greece crisis hits shares of some, but not all, U.S. multinationals

NEW YORK, June 29 The collapse of Greek bailout
talks hit shares of some U.S. companies with a high exposure to
Europe on Monday, though the effect on others was more muted, as
the euro reversed course midday to trade higher against the U.S.
dollar.
Among U.S. companies that typically derive the highest
percentage of their sales from Europe, according to Thomson
Reuters and S&P-Dow Jones Indices data, Coca Cola Enterprises
shares were down 2.4 percent at $43.81, compared with
the S&P 500's 1.5 percent decline.
Shares of Dow Chemical dropped 3.2 percent to
$50.99. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P materials
sector, which fell 2 percent, making it the
worst-peforming S&P sector of the day along with financials
, which were also down 2 percent.
Other decliners in the chemicals space included DuPont
, which derives roughly 60 percent of its revenue from
overseas countries, fell 2.6 percent to $63.92.
Harman International Industries fell 4.6 percent to
$120.29
Shares in Priceline, a company that typically has
at least 20 percent of its sales coming from Europe, dropped 3.1
percent to $1,105.47.
But McDonald's, which is also among the U.S.
companies with the most exposure to Europe, was down just 0.4
percent at $96.87, and shares of Kraft Foods were down
0.4 percent at $86.66.
The euro fell against most major currencies on
Monday, but it rose against the greenback as some investors
unwound trading positions by buying the euro, according to
traders.
U.S. earnings have continued to climb this year in spite of
concerns about the dollar's strength on U.S. multinationals. S&P
500 earnings increased 2.2 percent in the first quarter from a
year ago, defying forecasts for a profit decline, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"We really expected a horrible quarter, and we didn't get
it," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort
Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh, who expects U.S. companies to
continue to manage the turmoil in Europe.
"I think most of the U.S. companies have some exposure on
the cost side in Europe and that absorbs some of the difference"
in terms of the dollar's strength.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)