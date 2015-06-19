Fairfax CEO calls on Greece to remove uncertainty, clinch debt deal

| TORONTO, June 19
TORONTO, June 19 The head of Fairfax Financial
Holdings, which bet on the success of a turnaround in
Greece last year, urged the country to reach a deal with its
counterparts in the euro zone on Friday and remain a part of the
currency bloc.
"My message is get a deal done, as removing uncertainty for
Greece will be a major positive and it will drive a recovery in
the Greek economy," Prem Watsa, the chief executive of Fairfax
and a well known contrarian investor, told Reuters.
Fairfax last year became a key player in the bailout of one
of Greece's largest lenders, Eurobank Ergasias, after
it bought a 13.6 percent stake in the bank. The Toronto-based
firm in April boosted its position in the bank further.
The comments from Watsa, who spoke in a phone interview,
came as the European Central Bank expanded emergency funding to
keep Greek banks on their feet. A steady flow of withdrawals
from the banks continued on Friday ahead of a key summit next
week that could decide whether Greece can stay in the euro.
Watsa said he conveyed the message about getting a deal done
and removing uncertainty in a meeting a few weeks ago with Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. He said Tsipras was receptive and
encouraged Fairfax's investments in Greece.
"The two sides are working at cross purposes today, with the
Greek government looking at what's good for Greece and the
Troika looking at what's good for them," said Watsa. "Eventually
there'll be a deal, because there has to be one."
Fairfax has also bet on two other Greek companies, building
positions in real estate investment company Grivalia Properties
and Greek industrial group Mytilineos. Both
have seen their shares hit by uncertainty around a Greek debt
deal.
Even if a deal fails to materialize, Watsa said Fairfax is
well positioned to weather the storm.
"Greece, whatever the situation, will need a good banking
system," he said. "Grivalia has got some of the best buildings
in Greece with some great long-term tenants. Greece is not going
to go away."
"Our exposure to Greece is very manageable ... We don't see
this as being too much of a concern," said Watsa, whose bet in
2011 on a turnaround in the fortunes of the Bank of Ireland
paid off handsomely.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Tom Brown)