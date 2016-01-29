Fairfax CEO sees investment potential in Greece, says reforms must go on

ATHENS Jan 29 Fairfax Financial Holdings
Chief Executive Prem Watsa said on Friday that he sees
investment opportunities in Greece if the crisis-hit country
proceeded with reforms.
Watsa made the statements after meeting Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras, to discuss the economy and Greece's fiscal
progress ahead of the country's first bailout review.
"We expressed our optimism for the long term role of Greece
within the eurozone and we reconfirmed our support for the
prospects of the country," Watsa said.
"Fairfax sees significant investment opportunities in
Greece, provided there is continued implementation of the
necessary structural reforms in an environment of social and
economic stability."
Fairfax has invested in Greek companies including Eurobank
, Eurolife Insurance and Grivalia Properties and
Praktiker.
