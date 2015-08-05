Greek blue chip stock index futures rebound, open 1.79 pct higher

ATHENS Aug 5 Greek blue-chip stock index
futures rebounded on Wednesday, with the nearest contract
expiring on August 21 opening 1.79 percent higher at
198.75 points after the stock market's two-day 17.4 percent
plunge.
The stock market will open for trade at 0730 GMT on
Wednesday.
The underlying FTSE large-cap index lost 3.6 percent
on Tuesday, dragged lower by bank shares.
Trading on the Athens bourse resumed on Monday after a
five-week shutdown as part of capital controls imposed to stem a
debilitating outflow of euros that threatened to collapse
Greece's banks and hurl the indebted country out of the euro
zone.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)