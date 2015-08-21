Greek stock index futures up after government resignation

ATHENS Aug 21 Greek blue chip stock index futures opened higher on Friday with the September contract gaining 5.9 percent after the leftist-led government's resignation on Thursday.

The underlying blue chip index of 25 stocks lost 3.54 percent on Thursday.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday, hoping to strengthen his hold on power in snap elections after seven months in office during which he fought Greece's creditors for a better bailout deal. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)