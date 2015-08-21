Greek stock index futures up after government resignation

BRIEF-ALARMFORCE INDUSTRIES SETS DIVIDEND OF C$0.045 PER SHARE
* SETS DIVIDEND OF C$0.045 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Aug 21 Greek blue chip stock index futures opened higher on Friday with the September contract gaining 5.9 percent after the leftist-led government's resignation on Thursday.
The underlying blue chip index of 25 stocks lost 3.54 percent on Thursday.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday, hoping to strengthen his hold on power in snap elections after seven months in office during which he fought Greece's creditors for a better bailout deal. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)
* SETS DIVIDEND OF C$0.045 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SMITHFIELD FOODS ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING 7.750% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2017
LIMA, Jan 20 A consortium controlled by Brazilian builder Odebrecht S.A. will miss a financing deadline on Monday for a natural gas pipeline project in Peru and awaits government notification that it will lose the $5 billion contract, the company said on Friday.