German govt official says still many open questions on Greece

BERLIN Nov 1 The Troika of international
lenders still has many open questions regarding debt-laden
Greece to resolve before reaching an agreement on the payment on
the next tranche of aid to the country, a German government
official said on Thursday.
The official said that Greece would not be a central topic
of the meeting of Group of 20 leading economies in Mexico this
weekend but it would likely be discussed on the sidelines.
"There are still open questions, a whole series of open
questions regarding Greece within the Troika, but then also
within the Eurogroup," said the official.
The official said that Germany would ask the United States
again how it was planning to do about its so-called "fiscal
cliff" but was braced for the answer again that this could not
be resolved until after the presidential elections.
The U.S. said on Wednesday that the nation would hit the
legal limit on its debt near the year's end.
"You understand that from a European view, these are
important questions also for the world economy that we want to
factor out," the German government official said.
"We are prepared to talk about our topics transparently but,
please, we expect the same also from our European and our
international partners."
The Mexico City meetings of G20 finance ministers and
central bank governors follow talks in Tokyo more than two weeks
ago, which endorsed a checklist of policy reforms aimed at
pressuring Europe and the United States to tackle their debt
troubles.