Greece hopes to reach deal on Russian gas pipeline soon

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ATHENS, April 21 Greece's energy minister said Athens held "constructive" talks with the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom on Tuesday, adding he hoped the two sides would soon reach a deal on a pipeline that will bring Russian gas to Europa via its territory.
"The pipeline is of big interest to our country and is among our priorities," Panagiotis Lafazanis told reporters after a meeting between Gazprom head Alexei Miller and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Lafazanis met Miller separately earlier on Tuesday.
"We are continuing talks with the Russian side and we hope to reach an agreement very soon," Lafazanis said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.