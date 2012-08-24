Samaras tells Merkel Greece needs air, not more cash

BERLIN Aug 24 Greece does not want more money
from its euro zone partners, just time to breathe so that it can
return to growth, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on
Friday after talks in Berlin with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Greece will stick to its commitments and fulfill its
obligations. In fact this is already happening," he said during
a joint press conference with the German chancellor.
"I want to give three messages: First, we will bring
results. Second, we are reducing two deficits at once: a fiscal
deficit and a deficit in confidence in the country. Third,
economic growth is of crucial importance is order to meet our
obligations soon."
He added he was certain the troika report would demonstrate
that the new government in Greece wants to achieve results.
"We're not asking for more money. We're asking for breaths
of air in this dive we are taking," said Samaras.