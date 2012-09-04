Germany tells Greece it must fully implement reforms

BERLIN, Sept 4 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told his Greek counterpart Yannis Stournaras at
meeting on Tuesday that Athens must fully implement promised
reforms in order to receive further aid from its international
lenders.
"Most important is that Greece fully implement its
obligations. Finance minister Schaeuble pointed this out to his
colleague once again," the German finance ministry said in a
statement after the two met in Berlin.
The ministry reiterated that a report from the "troika" of
European Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund on Greece's reform progress was due in October.
The decision on whether further aid be paid to Athens will be
made on the basis of the report.