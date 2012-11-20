German parliament to vote on Greece next week - Merkel ally

BERLIN Nov 20 Germany's Bundestag lower house
of parliament will vote on the release of the latest tranche of
aid for Greece next week and Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives are confident it will be approved, a senior
conservative lawmaker said on Tuesday.
"We want to do this in next week's sessions," said Michael
Grosse-Broemer, the conservative's parliamentary floor leader.
He told reporters he was optimistic that the conservatives
and their Free Democrat (FDP) junior coalition partners would
manage a majority, saving Merkel the humiliation of relying on
the pro-bailout opposition Social Democrats (SDP) and Greens.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will report back to the
parliamentary leaders of the main parties early on Wednesday on
the outcome of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers late on
Tuesday, which is expected to approve a payment to Greece.
The German government is required to get the approval of the
Bundestag before it can formally approve a euro zone decision on
unfreezing payments to Greece under its second international aid
package.
Schaeuble has proposed bundling together the next Greek aid
tranche due in December with the overdue payments to give Greece
a total of 44 billion euros, which would be paid on December 5.
"Greece has made substantial efforts in the last 2-1/2 years
and should take note of what Greek politicians, the country and
the people have achieved in terms of budget consolidation and
structural reforms," said senior conservative MP Michael
Meister.
Euro zone ministers will also discuss how to proceed with
reducing public debt in Greece, whose economy will contract for
the sixth year running in 2013, based on a debt sustainability
study by the "troika" of the International Monetary Fund,
European Commission and European Central Bank.
Germany has floated an idea that Greece could buy back half
of its 60 billion euros' worth of bonds remaining in private
hands offering 25 cents for one euro.
But Germany remains adamantly opposed to European
governments accepting a "haircut", or forced losses, on the
loans they have offered Greece, with Merkel arguing this would
be illegal.