UPDATE 1-Germans lament 'never-ending story' of Greek aid

* Germans weary of stumping up cash to help Greece
* Newspapers, MPs, expect eventual writedown of Greek debt
* Bundestag expected to approve Greek aid package on Friday
By Gareth Jones
BERLIN, Nov 28 German lawmakers and media
accused the government on Wednesday of deceiving taxpayers over
the true costs of saving Greece and said the euro zone would
eventually have to write off much of its Greek debt.
The Bundestag, the lower house of Germany's parliament, is
expected to vote on Friday on the package of measures agreed by
euro zone finance ministers this week which aim to cut Greek
debt to 124 percent of gross domestic product by 2020.
The Bundestag's approval is not in doubt but the chorus of
anger and frustration reverberating among German newspapers and
lawmakers highlights the growing political risks for Chancellor
Angela Merkel ahead of next September's federal elections.
The government insists a writedown of debt by Greece's
official creditors would be illegal and is unnecessary, but the
scepticism is growing, even within its own party ranks.
"Without a haircut Greece will never be able to service its
debts," said Carsten Schneider of the opposition Social
Democrats (SPD) on Wednesday in the Bundestag.
Norbert Barthle of the Free Democrats (FDP), the junior
partner in the coalition, said he could not exclude a 'haircut',
though he did not expect one before 2020. Green lawmaker Priska
Hinz saw one coming as early as 2013.
German media took up the theme with gusto, arguing that
Greece remains in a precarious position despite the fresh aid.
"The never-ending story," quipped Germany's best-selling
Bild of the latest rescue plan, depicting Merkel, Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and other top officials as
characters from the cult fantasy film of the same name.
In a commentary, Bild's Hugo Mueller-Vogg reached for a
medical metaphor to restate the paper's long-standing opposition
to euro zone bailouts it says German taxpayers cannot afford.
"The team of European doctors around the patient's bed
justify the continually rising costs of the treatment with the
hope that at some point the expensive medicines will prove
effective," wrote Mueller-Vogg.
None of the doctors will admit that the costs of saving
Greece will be great, he said.
The business daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said the
measures agreed for Greece, which include cutting interest rates
and extending debt maturity dates, already amounted to a
"haircut" for creditor nations holding Greek debt.
"After these crisis negotiations Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble can no longer maintain that saving the euro costs no
money," wrote Holger Steltzner in the paper.
"(The deal) cannot be described (as a haircut) so that the
finance ministers of Germany, Finland and the Netherlands do not
lose face," he said, referring to key creditor nations who
require their parliaments to approve the package.
GERMANY "TIED TO A CORPSE"
London-based German academic Gunnar Beck, in a column for
the online version of business daily Handelsblatt, said Germany
was "tied to a corpse" and said it would be better to cut itself
loose despite the benefits the euro brings for German exporters.
Other newspapers said the special treatment doled out to
Greece was unfair on countries such as Ireland and Portugal that
have made big sacrifices to get their public finances in order.
Bild said 25 Eurosceptic lawmakers from Merkel's coalition
would vote against the Greece package. This would be
embarrassing for Merkel but would pose no threat to its passage.
The opposition SPD has signalled it will not try to block
the Greek package in parliament but say it must be properly
debated and one senior SPD lawmaker warned the government not to
take the party's support for granted.
"How we act is still open. Whether we back or reject (Greek
aid) is not yet decided," Thomas Oppermann, SPD parliamentary
floor leader, said, in comments aimed at pressuring the
government to allow a full and open debate.
Schaeuble, in written answers to questions submitted by the
SPD, said Greece could tap more structural funds from the
European Union's budget already earmarked for it to help cushion
its economy from the harsh austerity measures being implemented.
Greece can still draw on some 13.4 billion euros in such
funds - used mainly for infrastructure projects - for 2012 and
2013 under the EU's current seven-year budget which began in
2007 and has assigned Athens a total of 20.4 billion euros.