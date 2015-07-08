Greece crisis hits last-minute holiday bookings

| BERLIN/ATHENS, July 8
BERLIN/ATHENS, July 8 Greece's debt crisis has
hit tourism, with last-minute bookings falling sharply, although
the impact on the industry may be limited because the flare-up
has come late in the season when most summer holidays are
already booked.
The Greek Tourism Confederation said it has seen a 30
percent drop in last-minute bookings, which typically account
for one-fifth of bookings to the country.
"We believe that a swift conclusion to the Greek
government's negotiations with the country's creditors would
still give us sufficient time to make up for the loss - as far
as possible - in last-minute bookings," Andreas Andreadis,
chairman of the confederation, said.
Travel website Opodo.de said Greece flight
bookings from Germany, which had been tracking the levels of the
previous year, suddenly dropped off after June 26, when talks
broke down between Greece and its euro zone creditors.
Between June 27 and July 6, daily flight bookings have been
down most days by around 30-35 percent from the previous year,
with one day showing a decrease of 68 percent, it said in data
made available to Reuters.
Other German travel sites Kayak.de and Swoodoo.de, part of
the Priceline Group, said in the week before Sunday's
referendum on whether to accept the terms of a bailout searches
for flights to Greece were down 8 percent compared with the
previous year.
Skyscanner.de said searches for flights were down 10 percent
and flight prices had dropped around 7 percent.
The reduction in bookings seems particularly to affect
Germans. Skyscanner said earlier this week that interest from
Britain and Spain had actually increased. Some European tourists
were switching holiday plans to Greece from Tunisia following an
attack on tourists there.
Many Greeks blame Germany for their country's debt woes, and
in past years some Germans have cancelled trips to Greece
because of fear of hostility from the locals. In 2012,
anti-German sentiment at protests in Athens led to bookings from
Germans falling around 30 percent.
This time, the crunch has come later in the year, and with
70 percent of the 2.5 million Germans holidaying in Greece
travelling on package holidays, many trips are long since
booked. With no refunds being offered, cancellations are not
being reported and tour operators have said overall demand this
year was strong.
CAPITAL CONTROLS
Capital controls imposed since June 29, which limit
withdrawals from cash machines and payments abroad, mean
governments have advised tourists visiting Greece to bring euros
in cash for spending money.
Several airlines, including Emirates, Qatar
Airways and Turkish Airlines, have stopped allowing
Greek travel agents to sell their tickets, said Lysandros
Tsilidis, president of the Hellenic Association of Travel and
Tourist Agencies (HATTA).
"We consider this inexcusably tough," he said. "Even though
they have been our partners for years and even though we have
already paid 82 percent of what we owe to them during this
season."
Airlines association IATA has set up emergency procedures
for its clearing house system which serves 400 airlines. Travel
agents in Greece will be required to send funds to a Greek bank
account on a weekly rather than fortnightly basis from July 15.
Under the capital controls, the money still cannot leave the
country.
"While we understand and sympathize with the difficulties
facing agents on the ground in Greece, this action is being
taken in response to the extraordinary circumstances facing the
country," an IATA spokesman said.
Turkish Airlines and Emirates confirmed they had stopped
issuing tickets through Greek tour operators and travel agents.
Emirates said its customers could still book tickets for its
flights via its sales office in Athens, on the phone or online.
"These measures will be reviewed again in due course and we
apologise for any inconvenience caused to both our customers and
valued travel partners in the interim," the Dubai-based airline
said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Qatar Airways did not
respond to requests for comment.
Other major European carriers are continuing to sell
tickets, although customers with Greek bank cards may have
difficulty paying airlines that process payments elsewhere.
Low-cost carrier Ryanair, which usually sells its
tickets online, said last week it would allow Greek customers to
pay with cash.
Lufthansa said it and group airlines Austrian,
Swiss and Brussels were continuing to sell tickets paid for by
credit cards with no restrictions.
AerCap, the world's largest independent aircraft
leasing company, which counts Aegean Airlines as a
customer, said it was seeing no problems with payments yet but
there may be a temporary decline in revenue from Greece.
"Maybe we'll take a couple of airplanes back and move them
somewhere else," CEO Aengus Kelly said in Dublin on Wednesday.
"But we would certainly be of the opinion that in the long run,
the tourism demand will still be there in the Greek market."
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos;
Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen Lefteris
Karagiannopoulos, Nadia Saleem, Ceyda Caglayan and Conor
Humbphries; Editing by Peter Graff)