German lawmakers to vote on Greek aid on Friday - source

BERLIN Nov 27 Germany's Bundestag lower house will vote on the release of delayed Greek aid on Friday, a parliamentary source said after consultations on Tuesday between leading lawmakers from the ruling centre-right coalition and the opposition.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition and the main opposition Social Democrats and Greens said they will back the release of delayed Greek aid tranches, after euro zone finance ministers finally reached a deal on the country's debt sustainability.

