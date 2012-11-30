German lower house approves Greek bailout deal

BRIEF-Leggett & Platt announces quarterly dividend of $0.34
* Q1 dividend of $.34 per share, an increase of $.02 per share or 6.3 pct versus q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Nov 30 German lawmakers approved by a large majority on Friday a package of measures aimed at cutting Greece's debt load to 124 percent by 2020.
The vote was seen as a key test of Chancellor Angela Merkel's authority over her centre-right coalition ahead of federal elections next September.
The main opposition parties, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, backed the bailout along with the bulk of Merkel's conservative-liberal bloc. Of 584 deputies present in the chamber, 473 voted for the bailout, 100 voted against an 11 abstained.
* Q1 dividend of $.34 per share, an increase of $.02 per share or 6.3 pct versus q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analyst thinks around 5,000 jobs could eventually go (Adds tweets by Opel CEO, PSA comments about Angela Merkel)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: