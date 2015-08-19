Greece halts activity at Canadian-run gold mine-minister

ATHENS Aug 19 Greece's government is halting
activity at a Canadian company Eldorado Gold's gold
mine operations in northern Greece because it has violated some
terms, Energy Minister Panos Skourletis said on Wednesday.
The investment by the Vancouver-based company in the
Halkidiki region has been controversial and seen as a test case
for Greece's will to attract foreign investment after years of
austerity-induced recession.
"We are recalling the technical studies, which will result
in the halting of operations at Skouries and part of operations
in Olympiada. The company has violated some terms," Skourletis
told reporters after meeting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
He did not elaborate on what terms the company had violated.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris,
editing by Deepa Babington)