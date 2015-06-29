Wilbur Ross, hedge fund Greenlight Capital still holding Greek exposure

NEW YORK, June 29 Contrarian investor Wilbur
Ross was sanguine about the situation in Greece, where he has
invested heavily in one of the country's largest banks.
"We think eventually it comes around," Ross said on CNBC
Monday morning. Asked if that could take as long as five years,
Ross said: "No. I don't think so. You'd be surprised how quickly
a country can come around."
Nevertheless, Ross agreed the Greek economic situation was
dire. "Greece is going into a strong recession or even a
depression."
"I can afford the loss," he said. "The Greek people cannot."
Ross led a group of investors who invested about 1.3 billion
euros into Eurobank Ergasias, the country's third
largest bank.
Hedge fund Greenlight Capital, overseen by widely followed
investor David Einhorn, also has kept his exposure in Greece
though the holding is "minimal," a person familiar with the
matter said.
In early 2014, Greenlight added to an existing stake in
Greece's Alpha Bank, with an initial position taken in
Alpha Bank sometime during the second quarter of 2013 when the
stock was near its lows. At the time, Greenlight participated in
the recapitalization of Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank, according
to an investor letter.
(Reporting By Dan Burns and Jennifer Ablan)