Grexit fears risk derailing best start by hedge funds in 6 years

LONDON/BOSTON, June 29 Greece's worsening debt
crisis threatens to derail the best start to the year for global
hedge funds since 2009, as a bitter standoff between Athens and
its creditors rattles financial markets.
Hedge funds returned 4.6 percent through the end of May, the
highest during the same period in the last six years, data from
industry tracker Eurekahedge showed. Those focusing on Europe
did better, gaining 6.3 percent.
But capital controls and a week-long closure of Greek banks
and the Athens stock exchange have raised concerns over possible
euro zone contagion and cast doubts on a sustained European
stock rally following the European Central Bank's asset purchase
program.
Greek lawmakers on Sunday authorized a July 5 referendum
that will let the people of Greece vote yes or no on creditor
demands for economic reforms. Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras, leader of the leftist Syriza party, called for the
referendum, which some analysts have said amounts to a decision
whether or not to remain in the euro zone.
Some big-name U.S. hedge funds, including John Paulson's
Paulson & Co, David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, and Daniel
Loeb's Third Point are invested in Greece, investors said on
condition of anonymity.
Representatives for Paulson and Einhorn said their exposure
is minimal. Third Point did not return emails and calls seeking
comment.
While direct exposure to Greece in hedge fund portfolios is
small, the crisis will have wider implications leading to the
fall in European equities and widening of peripheral bond
spreads, industry experts said.
"Like a bad marriage, too much has now been said for Syriza
and Europe to continue," said Rebecca Healey, consulting analyst
at TABB Group. "The levels of acrimony and mistrust are unlikely
to produce a credible solution."
Data from Lyxor, which replicates strategies of funds
managing more than $200 billion, showed a compact range of hedge
fund trades linked to Greece, with exposure ranging from one
fund betting 5.6 percent of its assets on Greek stock values
going up and a second fund betting 4.5 percent of its assets on
a likely decline in the value of Greek sovereign bonds.
Only 11 of the 60-plus hedge funds tracked by Lyxor had
direct exposure to the country, Lyxor said. And, it added, few
had struck bets with a view to cashing in on the turmoil,
confounding some assumptions that opportunistic hedge funds
would swoop on the distressed markets in droves.
"At present no fund is positioned opportunistically, i.e. to
take advantage of the situation," said Philippe Ferreira, head
of research at Lyxor.
Ferreira said some event-driven strategies and those betting
on the direction in stock prices might suffer.
IN OR OUT?
While many managers have scaled back direct exposure to
Greece since its debt troubles began, those still betting are
running high-conviction positions ranging from sitting out in
cash to hedging their bets or piling heavily into a one-way
punt.
"There are some recent dedicated Greek credit funds but
other than them and some distressed funds that may be making big
bets on Greece, most hedge funds don't have big exposures," said
Michael Hennessy, managing director at Morgan Creek Capital
Management, which invests with dozens of hedge funds.
Many hedge funds that bet on long-running macro-economic
trends were also predicting an upturn in European stock prices
before today, but industry sources said the negative impact may
be offset by long bund and short EUR/USD bets.
Fabrizio Biondo, chief investment officer at $1 billion Swan
Asset Management, said a 'yes' vote is still more likely than a
'no' vote, given the majority of Greeks want to remain in the
euro zone, even with more austerity measures.
Swan has bought corporate bonds of Titan Cement
and Hellenic Petroleum, even though he feels that
extended capital controls will put the economy under strain.
"If a 'no' vote prevails, we now think that 'Grexit' will
become very likely, so for now we are holding our small
positions," said Biondo.
"We are keeping our long dollar and bund positions which are
clearly positive contributors to the performance today."
